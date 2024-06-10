Ras Al Khaimah eyes 20% increase in tourists footfalls from India

Mumbai: Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates in the UAE, is eyeing over 20 per cent growth in tourist arrivals from India with targeted marketing campaigns and addition of new hotels, the emirate's Tourism Development Authority CEO Raki Phillips has said.
"In 2023, we saw a significant increase in visitors from India, up 20 per cent compared with the 2022 numbers. This represents a strong recovery and growth compared to 2019. For 2024, we expect year-on-year growth exceeding 20 per cent, driven by targeted marketing campaigns and the introduction of new hotels and attractions that resonate with Indian travellers," Phillips told PTI in an interview through email.
In 2023, he said, Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the highest numbers of overnight arrivals of 1.22 million visitors, surpassing the previous record of 1.13 million visitors in 2022.
"This growth reflects our strategic efforts in enhancing our tourism offerings and promoting the Emirate globally. For 2024, we anticipate continued growth, projecting a 10 per cent increase in the number of arrivals as we introduce new hotels and experiences that cater to a diverse range of travellers," he added.
India is the fifth largest source market of Ras Al Khaimah after Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Kazakhstan, he said, adding that this steady growth of Indian tourists underscores the growing appeal of Ras Al Khaimah as a preferred destination for Indian travellers.
When asked about how much Indian tourists spend on an average, Phillips said, "while I cannot provide exact figures due to varying factors, however, I can confidently say that Indian tourists are among the top contributors to our tourism economy in the UAE." Indian travellers spend an average of USD 1,200 per trip to GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, according to the latest data from Euromonitor International, he added.
Further, Phillips said, the majority of Indian tourists visiting Ras Al Khaimah are families, adventure enthusiasts, and wellness seekers. However, there is a growing trend of young couples and honeymooners choosing Ras Al Khaimah for its unique blend of adventure, luxury, and tranquillity, he stated.
"In 2024, we aim to attract a diverse range of segments from India, including family vacationers, adventure enthusiasts, and luxury travellers. We are also focusing on promoting meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism. Weddings are also an important segment for us, and we have seen a growing interest in destination weddings. Our Emirate offers a range of breathtaking wedding venues, from beachfront resorts to desert oases, and we work closely with our partners in India," he added.
Phillips said, the robust air connectivity between the UAE and India will also help boost tourism from India with numerous direct flights which take just over three hours.
"Ras Al Khaimah benefits from its proximity to Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest and most well-connected airports globally, located just 45 minutes away," he added.
To keep the current momentum of tourist footfalls from India, he said, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is participating in roadshows, media events, fam trips, and exclusive events with leading wedding planners.
"We have been forging strategic partnerships and implementing targeted marketing campaigns to enhance our tourism offerings. Moreover, we are doubling our hospitality portfolio with a pipeline of over 20 properties set to add 7,000 keys to the current hotel inventory over the next few years," Phillips added.