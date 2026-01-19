Ras Al Khaimah records 1.35 mn overnight visitors in 2025

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) on Monday said it witnessed 6 per cent year-on-year growth in overnight visitors in 2025, welcoming 1.35 million visitors, driven by strong performance in key source markets, including India.

The Middle Eastern country saw 14 per cent year-on-year growth in Indian overnight visitors, from 25,000 in 2024 to 29,000 in 2025, according to data from RAKTDA.

This overall growth in overnight visitors to 1.35 million in 2025 was due to strong performance across key source markets, including the CIS, UK, India, China, and Central and Eastern Europe, with notable growth from Romania, Poland, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, driven by expanded direct flight connectivity, it added.

Strong growth was recorded across both domestic (7 per cent) and key international markets, with increased arrivals from China (19 per cent), the United Kingdom (10 per cent) and Russia (20 per cent).

Expanded direct air connectivity also enabled significant visitor growth from Romania (41 per cent), Poland (22 per cent), Uzbekistan (19 per cent), and Belarus (26 per cent), RAKTDA stated.

"Last year has been a landmark year for Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate has grown not just in numbers, but in the depth and breadth of its offering -- from signature events and new hotels to stronger global partnerships and steady growth in visitor arrivals.

"As we look ahead to 2030, we're more committed than ever to shaping tourism that delivers long-term value for visitors, investors and our community," RAKTDA CEO Phillipa Harrison added.