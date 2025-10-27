Rashmi Group to set up steel, power plant in West Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) City-based Rashmi Group will set up a 2.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant and 400 MW captive power plant at Purulia in West Bengal, a statement issued by the company said on Monday.

The West Bengal government has allotted 938 acres of land for the projects, and the proposed investments will be Rs 1,0000 crore and generate 18,000 jobs.

The proposed projects are particularly of an expansion plan and would have a diversified presence in iron and steel, power, ferro alloys and mining, the statement said.

The group has industrial presence in Kharagpur and Jhargram and other districts of West Bengal and provides direct and indirect employment to 50,000 people.

"The Group's growth is deeply aligned with the West Bengal government's vision for an inclusive industrial-led development", L B Chourasia, joint president of Rashmi Group, said. PTI dc RG