Rashmi Saluja ceases to be director as shareholders did not approve her re-appointment: Religare

New Delhi: Religare Enterprises on Thursday said Rashmi Saluja, the executive chairman of the company, ceased to be director of the board as she did not get approval from shareholders for her re-appointment.

The exit of Saluja, who has been executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises, comes amid Burmans' open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the company.

She ceases to be a non-independent director with effect from February 7, 2025, Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.