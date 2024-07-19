Rashtriya Raksha University, NSE IX sign MoU for cooperation in economic security

Ahmedabad, Jul 19 (PTI) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) for cooperation in the field of economic and financial security.

The MoU was signed at a function in the presence of National Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE IX Bala V, Pro-Vice Chancellor of RRU Prof Kalpesh H Wandra and university registrar Shishir Kumar Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Wandra highlighted the interconnectedness of economic stability and national security, and emphasized how NSE IX has played a crucial role in bridging this gap.

In his remarks, Chauhan maintained the NSE has played a pivotal role in India's robust financial growth.

He asserted India has become the world's fourth-largest equity market in terms of market capitalization and has defied economic norms with rapid expansion.

RRU is a pioneering national security and police university functioning under the aegis of the Union home ministry.