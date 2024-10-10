Ratan Tata an iconic business leader, embodied spirit of compassionate capitalism: HUL CEO

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ratan Tata was an iconic business leader and a truly inspiring human being, who embodied the spirit of compassionate capitalism, Hindustan Unilever CEO & Managing Director Rohit Jawa said on Thursday.

"It is indeed the end of an era for India Inc. His legacy will continue to live through his immeasurable contributions to the nation and the Indian business landscape," Jawa said.

Tata (86) passed away late Wednesday evening in Mumbai due to age-related medical conditions.

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park called Rata Tata "an innovator, a philanthropist and a visionary leader, whose ethical leadership inspired the world." "#RatanTata's contribution to society and industry transcends borders and boardrooms. His monumental legacy will continue to endure in our hearts and minds for decades to come," said a post on social media platform X by Samsung quoting him.

IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer said he was India's most visionary business leader, philanthropist and an extraordinary human being.

"We mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata. It is a sad day for all of us who he left inspired every day. Deepest condolences from the IKEA family," she said in a LinkedIn post.

Panasonic India & South Asia Chairman Manish Sharma said Ratan Tata was a true visionary and his legacy will continue to guide us.

"While I had the opportunity to meet him a few times, the memory that I reminisce the most was his visit to our experience centre in Mumbai on the 15th August 2011. The visit lasted more than two hours and for me, it was a crash course on the fundamentals of life and leadership," he said in a post on X.

He emanated humility wherever he went, a handsome contrast to his stature and aura, making everyone around him feel like an equal.

"His curiosity knew no bounds. He spent hours asking questions on new technologies ranging from automotive, energy, cold chain and display solutions," said Sharma, adding that "he valued time and set exceptional standards for those around him towards discipline. He ensured that he gave us time beyond the official commitment he made, to guide us later on too.

Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said Tata transformed Indian business and society with his forward-thinking approach and unwavering dedication to humanity.

"More than an industrialist, he was a humanitarian who led with empathy, integrity, and a commitment to the nation's welfare, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire generations," said CEAMA President Sunil Vachani, adding that "Tata's legacy of generosity and innovation will continue to inspire us all." His influence will continue to shape future generations as we build on the foundation he laid for a stronger, more prosperous India, Vachani said.

Tata group firm Voltas Ltd MD & CEO Pradeep Bakshi said Tata's undeterred commitment to social welfare and building a better future for India has had a lasting impact on many businesses and touched many lives in India.

"I am sure, his visionary leadership will continue to be our guiding light as we bid farewell to our beloved Sir Ratan Tata," he said.