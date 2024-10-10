Ratan Tata extraordinary leader who encouraged others to push boundaries: Tata Steel MD

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ratan Tata was an extraordinary leader who encouraged others to push boundaries, said Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran while condoling the demise of the industry veteran.

"Tata guided Tata Steel through some very challenging and transformative times. He was a mentor to countless individuals, inspiring us with his unwavering commitment to the betterment of humanity," Narendran said.

He was an extraordinary leader who led with great vision and who always encouraged us to push the boundaries of our aspirations. His unparalleled contribution to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building has left an indelible mark on society, he added.

Ratan Tata became thr Chairman of Tata Steel in 1993.

Alok Sahay, the Secretary-General of the Indian Steel Association (ISA), said India owes its legacy in steelmaking to the Tata Group, which gave the country its first integrated steel unit in 1907 at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Ratan Tata made Tata Steel a global brand. His inspiring legacy will continue to guide the industry, he added.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said, "India has lost a towering leader in Ratan Tata. His contributions to industry, innovation and philanthropy were immense, but it was his values and humility that made him a true icon".

AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen said his work has been instrumental in shaping modern India's progress. At a time when the world is looking at our growing nation, his guidance would have been invaluable. Yet, his legacy continues to inspire all, reminding that true success is measured by its impact on the greater good.

Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal, in a post on X, said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ratan Tata Ji. He once said if you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together".

Amalgam Steel MD Sourav Misra said, "The nation mourns the passing of Ratan Tata, a visionary industrialist and philanthropist. His unparalleled contributions to industry, society, and humanity will forever be etched in the hearts of Indians. His legacy and contributions will continue to inspire the generations to come".

Tata, who was the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night at the age of 86. PTI ABI CS ABI BAL BAL