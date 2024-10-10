Ratan Tata iconic biz leader with an unwavering dedication to humanity: Consumer goods leaders

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ratan Tata was an iconic business leader with an unwavering dedication to humanity, and his legacy will continue to guide the industry, said consumer goods companies in their tributes to the veteran industrialist, who passed away on Wednesday evening.

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park called Ratan Tata "an innovator, a philanthropist and a visionary leader, whose ethical leadership inspired the world".

"#RatanTata's contribution to society and industry transcends borders and boardrooms. His monumental legacy will continue to endure in our hearts and minds for decades to come," a post on social media platform X by Samsung quoted him as saying.

Tata (86) passed away late Wednesday evening in Mumbai due to age-related medical conditions.

Hindustan Unilever CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said Tata embodied the spirit of compassionate capitalism.

"It is indeed the end of an era for India Inc. His legacy will continue to live through his immeasurable contributions to the nation and the Indian business landscape," Jawa said.

ITC Chairman & Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said Ratan Tata was a visionary leader and legend of the Indian industry, and his contributions were multi-dimensional. His commitment to national building, globalising Tata Group, and bringing the Indian Industry on the global stage was unique.

"I have learnt a lot from him, his humility, integrity, and compassionate values really stand out, and I believe there will be a beacon for future generations. He was a tall mentor and a guide for everybody in the Indian industry and really inspired everyone to reach for the best. I am sure his invaluable legacy will inspire us for times to come," said Puri.

IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer said he was India's most visionary business leader, philanthropist and an extraordinary human being.

"We mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata. It is a sad day for all of us who he left inspired every day. Deepest condolences from the IKEA family," she said in a LinkedIn post.

Panasonic India & South Asia Chairman Manish Sharma said Ratan Tata was a true visionary, and his legacy will continue to guide us.

"While I had the opportunity to meet him a few times, the memory that I reminisce the most was his visit to our experience centre in Mumbai on the 15th of August 2011. The visit lasted more than two hours, and for me, it was a crash course on the fundamentals of life and leadership," he said in a post on X.

He emanated humility wherever he went, a handsome contrast to his stature and aura, making everyone around him feel like an equal.

"His curiosity knew no bounds. He spent hours asking questions on new technologies ranging from automotive, energy, cold chain and display solutions," Sharma said, adding that "he valued time and set exceptional standards for those around him towards discipline. He ensured that he gave us time beyond the official commitment he made, to guide us later on too".

Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said Tata transformed Indian business and society with his forward-thinking approach and unwavering dedication to humanity.

"More than an industrialist, he was a humanitarian who led with empathy, integrity, and a commitment to the nation's welfare, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire generations," said CEAMA President Sunil Vachani, adding that "Tata's legacy of generosity and innovation will continue to inspire us all".

His influence will continue to shape future generations as we build on the foundation he laid for a stronger, more prosperous India, Vachani said.

Tata group firm Voltas Ltd MD and CEO Pradeep Bakshi said Tata's undeterred commitment to social welfare and building a better future for India has had a lasting impact on many businesses and touched many lives in India.

"I am sure his visionary leadership will continue to be our guiding light as we bid farewell to our beloved Sir Ratan Tata," he said.

LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon said Ratan Tata was not just a visionary industrialist, he was a beacon of ethical leadership and philanthropy. His impact on Indian industry and society will resonate for generations to come.

"His unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence redefined the Tata Group and transformed the landscape of Indian business. Through his efforts, he championed numerous initiatives that uplifted communities and advanced technology, all while emphasising sustainability and social responsibility," he said.

Jeon further said, "At LG Electronics India, we have long admired Mr Tata's relentless pursuit of quality and his passion for empowering others. His ability to foster a culture of collaboration and integrity serves as an enduring inspiration for us all".

Meanwhile, condoling the demise of Ratan Tata, ZEE Entertainment has proposed to make a biopic on the life of Ratan Tata.

MD & CEO of ZEE Entertainment Punit Goenka has proposed a "biographical film on the life of Ratan Tata Ji" should be made to pay regard to the great man and show the positive impact that he has created on the world at large through his social and entrepreneurial initiatives, the media firm said in a statement.

Goenka believes that the great work done by Ratan Tata should be presented to the nation and the world at large, especially the youth and ZEE would take a step forward in this direction, it added. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL