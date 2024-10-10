Ratan Tata inspiration for generations of entrepreneurs and industrialists: CM Sawant

Panaji, Oct 10 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday condoled the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, saying his contribution is an inspiration for generations of entrepreneurs and industrialists.

Tata passed away at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

In a post on his X handle, Sawant wrote "Saddened to learn about the demise of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Shri Ratan Tata." "#RataTata inherited a great legacy and led the largest business conglomerate in India. His leadership truly transformed the conglomerate, taking it to the world level," he said.

"The bold decisions to acquire Jaguar-Land Rover, Large Steel companies in Europe among others announced the arrival of India at the Global Business scenario," Sawant said.

In the recent years, Tata invested in start ups initiated by the youth in India, actively supporting the Start Up India initiative, he noted.

"His contribution is an inspiration for generations of entrepreneurs and industrialists. May God bestow with Sadgati to the departed soul," the CM said.