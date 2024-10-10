Ratan Tata inspired a generation to create with integrity, says Mahindra Group MD Anish Shah

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ratan Tata inspired a generation to create with purpose and integrity, Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said on Thursday while paying homage to the veteran industrialist who passed away on Wednesday.

Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

He was 86.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata. His vision transcended business, inspiring a generation to create with purpose and integrity," Shah said in a post on X.

"As we move forward, we will honour his legacy by continuing to build not just enterprises but a better world... just as he did," he added.

Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said Tata inspired countless individuals.

"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together." - #RatanTata As the business visionary who transformed the salt-to-software @TataCompanies conglomerate into a global enterprise with over 6.6 million employees, @RNTata2000 remarkable journey & profound wisdom has inspired countless individuals," she wrote on X.

"It is with a deep sense of loss that I recall the few interactions I have had with him and every meeting left me deeply impressed by his wisdom and kindness," she stated.

Reddy further said: "Thank you, Mr. Tata, for being such an incredible role model. Your legacy will live on." PTI MSS TRB