Ratan Tata refutes claims that he offered cash prize to Afghanistan cricket player

New Delhi: Industrialist Ratan Tata on Monday said that he has no connection with cricket while refuting claims that he has offered cash prize to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Advertisment

In a post on micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter), Tata said: "I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players."

He further said: "I have no connection to cricket whatsoever." "Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Tata noted.

I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players.



I have no connection to cricket whatsoever



Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official… — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 30, 2023

His statement came in response to widespread WhatsApp forwards claiming that he had pledged to give a specific cash award to Khan.