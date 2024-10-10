Ratan Tata was always dedicated to serve nation, humanity: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday mourned the demise of Ratan Tata, saying he was a great industrialist and a very sensitive soul who always dedicated to serve the nation and humanity.

Tata, 86, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

Yadav in a statement said Tata's death is not just an irreparable loss to the industry but to all Indians.

"The country has lost a great industrialist and a very sensitive soul as well, always dedicated to serve the nation and humanity. His demise has caused a void not only in India but in industry the world over," he said.

Yadav said he prays to Baba Mahakal (deity at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain) that may the departed soul rest in peace and to give strength to the bereaved family to cope up with the immense loss. PTI LAL GK