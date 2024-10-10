Ratan Tata was conscience keeper of industry and nation: Maharashtra Guv

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday expressed grief over the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and described him as the conscience keeper of the industry and the nation.

Ratan Tata (86), Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital late Wednesday night.

In a condolence message, the governor said, "Shri Ratan Tata was one of the brightest jewels of the global Tata empire founded by late Jamshedji Tata 150 years ago. Adopting modern management practices, Ratan Tata established the Tata Group as a trusted Indian global brand, without ever compromising with the vision of the founding fathers." The Tata Group has touched the lives of each one of the 140 crore people of India through its products and services; the credit of which goes as much to the vision of Ratan Tata as to the Tata group, he said.

At a time when there is erosion of values, Ratan Tata upheld and safeguarded the best of ethics and moral values in his personal, social and professional life, he said.

Ratan Tata was truly the "conscience keeper of the Indian industry and the nation," the governor said.

As the country strives to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, adopting the values of trust, excellence and innovation so dear to him in every field will be a real tribute to Ratan Tata, he said.

"I pay my tribute to this great sage, who thought of the sustainable future of humanity," Radhakrishnan said in his condolence message. PTI MR GK