Ratan Tata's visionary leadership, contributions to Indian industry left lasting legacy: Hyundai MD

New Delhi: The visionary leadership and contributions of late Ratan Tata to the Indian industry have left a lasting legacy, Hyundai Motor India Ltd Managing Director Unsoo Kim said on Thursday.

In his condolence message on the demise of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, Kim said, "We, at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata."

His visionary leadership and contributions to the Indian industry have left a lasting legacy, he added.

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family and the Tata Group," Kim said.

Tata (86) passed away late Wednesday evening following age-related health issues in a Mumbai hospital.