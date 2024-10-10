Ratan Tata's visionary leadership made India proud: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and said his visionary leadership always made India proud.

He had been the torch bearer of the ‘swadeshi’ movement of self-employment and entrepreneurship to brighten the path for young entrepreneurs, SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said.

"Continuing the legacy of the first ‘swadeshi’ large steel industry, from the days of pre-independent India, the life of Ratan Tata has been a source of inspiration for the budding entrepreneurs, not only in our country but across the world,” he said.

Ratan Tata, Tata Group’s chairman emeritus, passed away late Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 86.

"The Swadeshi Jagran Manch deeply mourns the sad demise of one of the greatest industry leaders of India and the world, Padma Vibhushan Ratan Naval Tata," Mahajan said in a statement.

Activists and leadership of Swadeshi Jagran Manch from every nook and corner of the country pay "heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata", he added.

Mahajan said profit has never been a sole motive of the Tata Group and the principle of taking care of the workers, poor and downtrodden has always been its “guiding force” under the leadership of Ratan Tata.

“With his sheer determination, he took Tata Group businesses including steel, automobiles and aviation, to the global level. His visionary leadership always made India proud,” the SJM co-convenor said.

It was the Tata Group amongst all big industrial houses, that not only provided full salary to their employees during the Covid-19 pandemic but also ensured that the families of those who lost their lives continue to get full salary till the date of their retirement, Mahajan said. PTI PK RHL