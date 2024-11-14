Rathi Steel and Power Q2 net profit grows to Rs 7 crore

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Rathi Steel and Power Ltd (RSPL) on Thursday posted a multifold rise in net profit to Rs 6.94 crore in the September quarter, helped by reduced expenses.

Advertisment

It had reported a Rs 1.79 crore net profit in the July-September period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

However, the company's total income fell to Rs 121.84 crore from Rs 148.94 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses reduced to Rs 119.61 crore from Rs 147.15 crore in the second quarter last financial year.

Rathi Steel and Power Ltd owns and operates a 2 lakh tonnes steel plant in Uttar Pradesh. PTI ABI MR