Ratnaveer Precision shares jump over 37 pc in market debut

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd climbed over 37 per cent in its debut trade on Monday against the issue price of Rs 98.

The company is a stainless steel washer manufacturer and supplier.

Shares of the company debuted at Rs 128 apiece, registering a jump of 30.61 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 37.14 per cent to Rs 134.40. The stock ended at Rs 134.40, up 37.14 per cent.

On the NSE, it was listed at Rs 123.20, rallying 25.71 per cent. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 129.35 apiece, a gain of 31.98 per cent.

In volume terms, 16.98 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 46.74 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering was subscribed 93.96 times last week, riding high on encouraging participation from institutional investors.

The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The public issue of over 1.68 crore shares comprised a fresh issue of 1.38 crore scrips and an offer for sale of 30.40 lakh shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 93-98 a share. PTI SUM SHW