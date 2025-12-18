RattanIndia partners UAE’s e-Commerce platform noon

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd on Thursday announced a partnership with the UAE's leading e-commerce platform, noon, to offer select products from its Cocoblu Global Retail to customers in the Gulf region.

The move will help to tap into the rapidly expanding digital retail opportunity in the Gulf region, where Cocoblu Global Retail will bring a curated selection of products across multiple categories to customers via noon through this partnership, said a joint statement.

The assortment will continue to expand as Cocoblu Global Retail builds depth and breadth across multiple retail segments, aligned with market needs, RattanIndia Enterprises (formerly Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power), said.

By partnering with noon, which is providing platform, technology and reach, Cocoblu Global Retail can tap into this infrastructure and customer base to accelerate its growth across the region, while operating within its hybrid retail and marketplace model, it added. PTI KRH MR MR