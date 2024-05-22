RattanIndia Power posts Rs 10,665 cr net profit in Q4 on exceptional gains

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) RattanIndia Power on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 10,665.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter, mainly due to exceptional gain.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 483.19 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 995.73 crore in the quarter from Rs 988.64 crore a year ago.

The company has reported exceptional gains of Rs 10,635.08 crore.

Its consolidated net profit in the fiscal 2023-24 stood at Rs 8,896.75 against a loss of Rs 1,869.85 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The total income in FY24 rose to Rs 3,704.78 crore from Rs 3,559.36 crore in the year-ago period. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL