New Delhi: RattanIndia Power on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter, on account of reduced expenses.

It had posted a loss of Rs 586.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income trimmed to Rs 824.24 crore from Rs 888.30 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal.

It reduced expenses to Rs 819.91 crore from Rs 1,460.30 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.