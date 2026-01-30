RattanIndia Power Q3 net profit jumps to Rs 54 cr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) RattanIndia Power on Friday posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.26 crore in the December quarter, due to lower expenses.

It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income edged up to Rs 826.65 crore, from Rs 824.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Company expenses trimmed to Rs 772.39 crore from Rs 819.91 crore in the third quarter of FY25, the filing added.

RattanIndia Power is a private power generation company. PTI ABI DRR