Ravelcare's Rs 24-cr SME IPO to open on Dec 1; sets issue price band at Rs 123-130/share

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Ravelcare, a digital-first brand in the beauty and personal care segment, on Wednesday said the Rs 24.10 crore initial public offering will open for public subscription on Monday.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 3, and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on November 28, Mumbai-based Ravelcare said in a statement.

The company has fixed a price band at Rs 123-130 per equity share.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 18.54 lakh equity shares aggregating up to Rs 24.10 crore.

The net proceeds, Rs 11.5 crore, from the fresh issue will be used for marketing and advertisement expenses toward enhancing the awareness and visibility of its brand, and Rs 7.8 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth in Amravati.

A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2018, Ravelcare operates through a digital-first distribution model in the beauty and personal care segment, offering a range of haircare, skincare, and bodycare products.

It operates through a direct-to-consumer distribution model supported by e-commerce marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms, serving customers across India and select international markets, including the UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, the US, and Saudi Arabia.

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, Ravelcare reported a revenue of Rs 14.4 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.2 crore, while for FY25, the company posted a revenue of Rs 24.98 crore and PAT of Rs 5.25 crore.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.