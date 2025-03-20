Ravi Puravankara buys 12 commercial properties in Mumbai for Rs 242 cr

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Ravi Puravankara, founder of real estate firm Puravankara Ltd, has bought 12 commercial properties in Mumbai for Rs 242 crore in his personal capacity, according to data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

These transactions are done by the family office for the purpose of investments, sources said.

The seller of these 12 commercial units is RockFort Estate Developer Pvt Ltd while the buyer is Ravi Puravankara.

These 12 properties, ranging from 6,750 sq ft carpet area to nearly 10,000 sq ft, are located at Andheri, Mumbai.

CRE Matrix has reviewed the registration documents of these 12 commercial units. These properties were registered this month.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH HVA