Ravindra Kumar takes charge as NTPC (Operations)

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) NTPC Ltd on Monday said Ravindra Kumar has taken charge as the Director (Operations) at the company with immediate effect.

In his previous stint, he was an officer on special duty to Director (Operations), NTPC Ltd, the country's largest power-producing entity said in a statement.

Kumar joined NTPC Ltd as graduate engineer trainee officer in 1989 and has more than 34 years of experience in commissioning, operation and maintenance, engineering and project management.

He was actively involved in development of 1st Maitree supercritical power project of Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL), Bangladesh, the statement said. PTI ABI TRB TRB