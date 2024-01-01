Ravindra Kumar Tyagi takes over as CMD of Power Grid Corporation

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Monday said it has appointed Ravindra Kumar Tyagi as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

Tyagi will take over from Sreekant Kandikuppa, who retired after reaching the age of superannuation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, Sreekant Kandikuppa, Chairman & Managing Director, POWERGRID, has ceased to be the CMD of POWERGRID with effect from December 31, 2023," as per the regulatory filing.

In pursuance of the Ministry of Power Office Order on December 19, 2023, Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, Director (Operations), Power Grid has assumed the charge of the post of CMD of Power Grid Corporation of India with effect from January 1, 2024, as per another filing.

Tyagi, 57, holds an electrical engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh and completed M Tech in Energy Studies at IIT Delhi.

He is a "fulbright scholar" from Carnegie Mellon University, USA and has over 33 years of industry experience in the power sector at various key positions in leading CPSUs, as per the filing. PTI KKS DR TRB