Raw jute shortage discussed at tripartite meeting, disruptions in mill operations flagged

Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) A follow-up tripartite meeting on the emerging raw jute crisis in West Bengal was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the state labour minister, with trade unions and industry representatives flagging disruptions in mill operations amid declining availability of raw jute.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary and Commissioner of Labour, the Deputy Jute Commissioner (DJC), representatives of major trade unions and the Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA).

According to participants, trade unions highlighted instances of partial suspensions and closures of jute mills, reduction in working days, wage loss and rising labour unrest. Issues relating to lay-off wages, transfer of workers and the long-pending State Productivity Council report were also discussed, officials said.

The availability of raw jute dominated the deliberations, with unions stating that the shortage of fibre was increasingly forcing mills to curtail production or shut down departments.

Labour minister Moloy Ghatak asked trade union leaders to go to Delhi and meet the union textile minister about this crisis. He also asked the Jute Commissioner's office to give details for action from the state.

It was pointed out that while official estimates place the current season's raw jute crop at around 60 lakh bales, market arrivals till December 2025 were estimated at about 30 lakh bales, with the remaining quantity yet to reach mills.

The Deputy Jute Commissioner informed the meeting that seizures of illegally held raw jute had already been conducted and said enforcement action would be intensified with the backing of the state government.

It was stated that enforcement powers under the Jute and Jute Textiles Control Order have been delegated to the Enforcement Branch of the West Bengal government to enable coordinated action against hoarding.

The DJC also told the meeting that the office of the Jute Commissioner had briefed the Chief Secretary in December on the situation and sought state support for sustained enforcement measures.

During the meeting, trade unions proposed treating raw jute availability as an emergency issue and suggested temporary regulatory steps, including stricter stock limits, physical verification of stocks and channelising raw jute supplies through the Jute Corporation of India to mills. The proposals were discussed, officials said.

It was further decided that a joint delegation comprising representatives of the West Bengal government and trade unions would travel to New Delhi to seek urgent intervention from the Union Textile Minister.

On labour-related issues, the state government indicated it would issue an advisory on lay-off compensation, noting that several stoppages were linked to non-availability of raw material.

