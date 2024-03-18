Raychem RPG gets CPRI nod for cable accessories

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Raychem RPG on Monday said Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) has approved its locally manufactured 245 KV extra high voltage cable accessories used in power transmission project for which India depends on imports, largely from Europe.

Raychem RPG said in a statement that its 'Make India' initiative is aimed at facilitating faster execution in electricity distribution projects across the nation.

According to the statement, the company has completed the very stringent, yearlong Pre-Qualification (PQ) test protocols at CPRI for its 245 KV cable accessories manufactured in India.

The CPRI has approved its 245 KV, extra high voltage cable accessories (EHVCA) for usage in India for different projects, which have been dependent on imports, mostly from Europe.

This marks a significant milestone and achievement, catapulting Raychem RPG to unprecedented heights within the EHVCA product portfolio, it stated.

It also stated that the Raychem RPG is the only organisation among its peers to have received the PQ test report following a rigorous process that took over a year to complete.

"With unwavering dedication, we strive to champion the Make in India initiative and actively contribute to advancing our nation's progress and self-reliance," Raychem RPG CEO Vivek Venkatachalam said in the statement.

The Raychem RPG, established in 1989, is a 50:50 joint venture between TE Connectivity, USA, and RPG Enterprises, India. PTI KKS TRB