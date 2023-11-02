Raymond launches Regio Italia, an international range of luxury suiting fabrics

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Leading fabric and garmenting company Raymond on Thursday introduced Regio Italia, enhancing its play into the growing segment of global luxury suiting fabrics market in the country.

Regio Italia collection, whose price starts from Rs 10,000 per meter and goes up to Rs 80,000 per meter onwards will be available at The Raymond Shop and leading multi-brand outlets across India.

Regio Italia is a range of all wool suiting fabrics crafted and designed in the mills of Italy from fibre blends to meet the growing demand for international luxury fashion in India, Raymond said in a statement.

Now with the rising affluence in India and the growth of luxury goods, there is a strong preference for consumers seeking the finest quality luxury offerings sourced from various countries, said the Singhania family-led group.

“We are witnessing a growing trend wherein the discerning modern Indian consumer is seeking the latest in global luxurious fashion. The recovery of international travel and the bounce back post-COVID has led to a boom in the demand for luxury offerings in India.

"The onset of festivities and marriage season is a perfect time for the launch of this Luxury Collection that will be a great addition to our product portfolio," said Raymond CEO, Lifestyle Business Sunil Kataria. PTI KRH KRH MR