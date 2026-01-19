Raymond Lifestyle appoints Satyaki Ghosh as CEO

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Raymond Lifestyle on Monday said it has appointed Satyaki Ghosh as its CEO with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors, at a meeting held on Monday, approved the appointment of Ghosh as the Chief Executive Officer and key managerial personnel of the company, effective from January 19, 2026, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Ghosh has over 25 years of experience across FMCG, textiles, retail, and consumer businesses, with deep expertise spanning both B2B and B2C environments.

He has joined from the Aditya Birla Group, where he most recently served as Chief Executive Officer, Cellulosic Fashion Yarn, Grasim Industries, it added.

Prior to this, he served as CEO, Domestic Textiles at the Aditya Birla Group, and also led the Thai Acrylic Fibre business, overseeing multi-country operations and complex global manufacturing footprints, it added.

His earlier stints include over seven years with L'Oreal India, PepsiCo India, Spencer's Retail, GE Lighting, and Burns Philp in different leadership roles, the company said. PTI RKL BAL BAL