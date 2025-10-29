Raymond Lifestyle's Q2 net profit jumps 2-fold to Rs 75.2 cr

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Raymond Lifestyle on Wednesday reported a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.19 crore for the September quarter, helped by volume growth in its branded textile and branded apparel segments.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 42.18 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Raymond Lifestyle, a Raymond Group firm.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.26 per cent to Rs 1,832.4 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 1,708.26 crore in the year-ago period.

"This strong result was primarily fuelled by an acceleration in domestic demand and consumption across India, which translated into significant volume growth within our core Branded Textile & Branded Apparel segments," said Raymond in its earnings statement.

Its EBITDA (pre-tax profit) of Rs 259 crore, at a margin of 13.9 per cent, was achieved despite consciously increasing advertising expenditure, and a calibrated investment to strengthen long-term brand equity, it added.

The total expenses of the Singhania family-promoted firm increased 8.13 per cent to Rs 1,757.82 crore in Q2 FY26.

Raymond’s total income, which includes other income, was Rs 1,865.4 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

In the September quarter, Raymond’s growth in Domestic consumption and sales was partly offset, as its international business, particularly the garmenting and B2B export segments, faced considerable headwinds on account of Trump’s tariff on India.

"The imposition of steep US tariffs significantly impacted our global competitiveness, leading to order deferrals and margin pressure from key overseas buyers. Despite this external challenge, the powerful rebound in domestic consumption fully cushioned the impact, allowing us to post positive overall growth," said Raymond.

Executive Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania said: Raymond's quarterly performance reflects encouraging momentum driven by a strong domestic demand across core lifestyle categories.

"Even as we navigate global macroeconomic headwinds, we remain focused on agility and strategic foresight -- closely tracking opportunities from the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and potential risks from US tariff changes. This disciplined approach ensures we continue creating enduring value for all stakeholders," he added.

During the quarter, Raymond Lifestyle's revenue from the textile segment, which consists of the branded fabric business of the company, grew 10 pr cent to Rs 937 crore, mainly on account of volume growth, higher wedding dates and increased consumer awareness.

Similarly, its revenue from the Branded Apparel segment increased 11 per cent to Rs 491 crore in Q2 FY26.

"The growth was witnessed across all brands and key channels such as LFS, EBO's, MBO's and online," it said.

The garment segment reported revenue at Rs 269.28 crore in the September quarter.

Raymond Lifestyle got demerged from the parent company Raymond Ltd, and was listed on the stock exchanges in September last year.

It has a portfolio of various brands, such as Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, Raymond Made to Measure, Raymond Ready to Wear, Sleepz by Raymond and Ethnix by Raymond, among others.

As of September 30, 2025, Raymond’s store count was 1,663 stores against 1,592 a year ago.

"The recently opened stores are expected to take some more time to reach full maturity. Our ongoing drive for optimisation of our retail network continues, to ensure our retail footprint is precisely aligned with our long-term growth and profitability objectives," it said.

Shares of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,218.7 apiece on BSE, up 1.32 per cent from the previous close.