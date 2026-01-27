Raymond Lifestyle's Q3 profit down 33 pc to Rs 42.86 cr

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Raymond Lifestyle on Tuesday reported a 33.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 42.86 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as US tariffs impacted its garment segment revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 64.17 crore for the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Raymond Lifestyle, a Raymond Group firm.

However, its revenue from operations was up 5.38 per cent to Rs 1,848.72 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 1,754.21 crore in the year-ago period.

"This growth was sparked by robust domestic demand, driving substantial volumes in our Branded Textile and Apparel divisions. Despite a strategic increase in marketing spend intended to bolster longterm brand equity, we delivered an EBITDA of Rs 271 crore at a margin of 14.4 per cent," said Raymond Lifestyle in its earnings statement.

This performance underscores operational efficiency, optimized product mix, and the successful rationalization of our retail footprint to capture thriving domestic sentiment.

Its domestic consumption remains strong; however, international performance faced pressure from significant headwinds in the garment and B2B export sectors, driven by US tariffs.

"US tariffs hindered our global competitiveness, resulting in deferred orders and squeezed margins from international partners. However, the strength of the Indian market effectively neutralized these impediments, ensuring the company maintained its overall growth trajectory," it said.

In the December quarter, total expenses of the Singhania family-promoted firm were up 3.28 per cent to Rs 1,764.46 crore.

Raymond's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,882.81 crore in Q3 of FY’26.

During the quarter, Raymond Lifestyle's revenue from the Textile segment, which consists of the branded fabric business of the company, was Rs 951 crore, up 11 per cent led by factors such as "volume growth, higher wedding dates and increased consumer awareness as compared to the previous year".

Similarly, its revenue from the Branded Apparel segment was up 5 per cent to Rs 482 crore in Q3/FY’26.

However, the garment segment reported a degrowth of 17 per cent at Rs 258 crore as against Rs 309 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

"The segment reported an EBITDA of Rs 11 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25, with an EBITDA margin for the quarter of 4.2 per cent in Q3 FY26 vs 7.8 per cent in Q3 FY25, impacted on account of US tariffs and scale deleverage," it said.

Raymond Lifestyle was demerged from the parent company, Raymond Ltd, and listed on the stock exchanges on September 5, 2024.

It has a portfolio of brands, including Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, Raymond Made to Measure, Raymond Ready to Wear, Sleepz by Raymond, and Ethnix by Raymond, amongst others.

"We continue to mitigate global economic headwinds through strategic foresight, with a particular focus on leveraging the UK-India FTA and managing risks associated with US trade policy changes. Our proactive approach ensures consistent value creation for our stakeholders," Executive Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania said.

Shares of Raymond Lifestyle on Tuesday were trading at Rs 921.45 on BSE, up 1.04 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR