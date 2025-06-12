Raymond Ltd to list property biz on bourses in Sep quarter to pursue growth

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Raymond Ltd will list its real estate business on the stock exchanges in the second quarter of this fiscal year as it has demerged this vertical to tap immense growth opportunities.

Raymond Ltd has successfully demerged the real estate business after getting all regulatory approvals and will now focus on engineering vertical.

"We have successfully demerged our real estate business and received all necessary approvals, and we expect to be listing the real estate business in the second quarter of FY26," Raymond Ltd Group CFO said Amit Agarwal told analysts.

According to a transcript of management discussion with markets analysts, Agarwal said the demerger will position Raymond Realty to pursue its growth trajectory as an independent pure-play real estate business.

Mumbai-based Raymond Ltd is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

It sold properties worth Rs 2,310 crore in the last fiscal year as against Rs 2,249 crore in the preceding year.

The demerger scheme has become effective from the May 1, 2025, and the record date is May 14, 2025 for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of demerged company, Raymond Ltd, to whom the equity shares of the resulting company, Raymond Realty Ltd, would be allotted in terms of the scheme.

According to the scheme of arrangement, each shareholder of Raymond Ltd will receive one share of Raymond Realty Ltd for every share held in Raymond Ltd.

Raymond Group has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing since 1925, and then forayed into other sectors such as engineering business and real estate.

After demerging its lifestyle business into a separate listed entity in 2024, Raymond Ltd is now carving out real estate vertical into a separate listed entity.

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, the net profit rose to Rs 7,635.62 crore from Rs 1,643.07 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,105.24 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 1,137.17 crore during 2023-24. PTI MJH TRB