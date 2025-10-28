Raymond Realty posts Rs 60.18 cr profit in Sep qtr, total income at Rs 706 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Raymond Realty on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 60.18 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 4.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also rose to Rs 705.79 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 226.73 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Raymond Real Estate was listed on the stock exchanges on July 1, 2025, after demerging from Raymond Ltd.

"Since the Group has accounted for demerger with effect from appointed date, i.e. April 1, 2025, the figures for the current quarter and six months ended 30 September 2025 are not comparable with that of the corresponding periods and year ended 31 March 2025," the company said in the notes of accounts.

Mumbai-based Raymond Realty is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW