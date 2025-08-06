Raymond Realty Q1 profit, sales bookings fall by around 50%

New Delhi: Raymond Realty Ltd's net profit declined by around half to Rs 17 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on lower income.

The company, in an investors' presentation uploaded on Tuesday, said it has reported a 52 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 17 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 34 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell 21 per cent to Rs 392 crore in the April-June period of the financial year from Rs 498 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said.

The company said that these numbers are based on a like-for-like comparison post demerger.

Its sales bookings declined sharply to Rs 306 crore in the June quarter of 2025-26 from Rs 611 crore in the year-ago period.

The Mumbai-based company got listed on the stock exchanges last month after demerger from Raymond Ltd.