Raymond Realty Q3 profit jumps to Rs 67 cr

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Raymond Real Estate Ltd on Tuesday reported a sharp jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.79 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 3.01 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 765.97 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 93.26 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, the company's net profit surged to Rs 143.47 crore against Rs 15.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,863.62 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 449.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the third quarter of this fiscal year, the company achieved a booking value of Rs 743 crore.

The company has a net debt of Rs 230 crore at the end of the third quarter.