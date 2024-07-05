Raymond shares surge 10 pc

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Shares of Raymond jumped 10 per cent on Friday after the textile major said it will demerge its real estate business.

The stock of the company soared 9.97 per cent to close at Rs 3,233.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, Raymond shares rallied 9.68 per cent to end at Rs 3,226.70 per scrip.

In the intra-day trade, the stock of Raymond hit its 52-week high of Rs 3,484 each on the BSE and the NSE.

In volumes trade, 64.02 lakh shares were traded on the NSE, while 4.01 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, during the day.

At the end of the trading session, the broader NSE Nifty rose 21.70 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at its lifetime high of 24,323.85 while the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 53.07 points to settle at 79,996.60.

On Thursday, textile major Raymond Ltd said it will demerge the real estate business to unlock the value for shareholders and harness growth potential in the Indian property market.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that its board has approved the scheme of arrangement of Raymond Ltd (demerged company) and Raymond Realty Ltd (resulting company) and their respective shareholders.

As per the scheme of arrangement, each Raymond Ltd shareholder will receive one share of Raymond Realty for every one share held in Raymond Ltd.

The standalone operational revenue of the real estate division stood at Rs 1,592.65 crore in the last fiscal, accounting for 24 per cent of the total revenue of Raymond Ltd. PTI HG TRB