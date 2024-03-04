Rays Power Infra bags 3 solar projects of 520MWp

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Rays Power Infra on Monday said it has secured three solar projects totalling 520MWp capacity from two big central public sector firms and one from a global developer.

The combined order value for these projects underlines the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions, a company statement said. According to the statement, Rays Power Infra Ltd announces the acquisition of three orders in its solar EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) business totalling 520 MWp, two from a renowned CPSU (Central Public Sector Undertaking) and another from a global renewable energy developer.

These orders marked the company’s entry into the Gujarat and Assam markets. This also positions the company as one of the key EPC players in 14 States in India, it stated.

The company has submitted multiple bids for solar EPC projects in India, Mauritius, Liberia, Bangladesh, and Sierra Leone, with a cumulative value exceeding Rs 3,400 crore, and outcome of which is awaited.

The company did not disclose the deal value. PTI KKS DR