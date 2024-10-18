Rays Power Infra bags projects worth Rs 940 cr

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Solar energy solutions provider Rays Power Infra on Friday said it has secured projects worth Rs 940 crore.

The newly secured projects include an aggregate of 362 MW in Rajasthan, a company statement said.

According to the statement, these projects further strengthen Rays Power Infra's commitment to supporting the nation's renewable energy targets, particularly in Rajasthan, which continues to be a major hub for solar power generation.

Rays Power Infra has secured new projects worth Rs 940 crore, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward expanding sustainable energy solutions across the country, it added.

In addition to these solar power projects, the company has also won a 600 KW / 3000 KWh flow battery project from NTPC.

This project underscores the growing importance of energy storage solutions in the renewable sector, allowing for better management and integration of intermittent renewable energy sources into the grid.

Ketan Mehta, MD & CEO of Rays Power Infra, said, "We are thrilled to secure these projects, which not only highlight our leadership in the renewable energy space but also our commitment to deploying innovative solutions like energy storage to complement solar power".

Established in 2011, the company has been one of the early movers in the solar park regime and has now grown into a well-established player in turnkey solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, catering to the increasing demand for renewable energy in the country. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL