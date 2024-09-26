Rays Power Infra bags Vanadium Redox Flow Battery tender from NTPC

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Rays Power Infra on Thursday said it has been awarded India's largest Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) tender by NTPC for its R&D division NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), securing a 600KW/3000KWh project.

This win marks Rays' pivotal advancement in India's renewable energy storage landscape, setting new standards for long-duration, cost-effective energy storage solutions, according to a statement.

The VRFB technology offers long-duration energy storage, crucial for grid stability and the large-scale integration of renewable energy.

"This achievement reinforces our technical prowess and vision for a sustainable energy future," Ketan Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rays Power Infra, said in the statement.

*** IHCL inks 160-key greenfield Taj in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of 160-key Taj branded greenfield hotel in Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka.

"Chikkamagaluru can be positioned as a world-class destination, aligning with IHCL's strategy of putting India's lesser-known leisure locations on the global tourism map. We are delighted to partner with Arnaytive Resorts for this greenfield project, which is spread over 25 acres," Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development at IHCL, said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 24 hotels in Karnataka, including 9 under development. PTI KKS SM SHW