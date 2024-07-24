Rays Power Infra raises Rs 127 cr as equity capital

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Solar energy solutions provider Rays Power Infra on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 127 crore.

"Rays Power Infra announced the successful closure of a fundraise of Rs 127 crores as equity capital," a company statement said.

This latest round brings the total funding raised by the company to nearly Rs 200 crore over the past few months.

The company is also gearing up to file its IPO Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in the last quarter of the year, setting the stage for further fundraising to support its ambitious growth plans, the statement added. PTI KKS DRR