Rays Power secures orders worth over Rs 2,000 cr

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Rays Power on Wednesday said it has bagged new projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

It has also been declared the lowest or L1 bidder for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects worth Rs 1,600 crore in Assam and Madhya Pradesh for which the Letter of Award (LoA) is awaited, the company said in a statement.

Rays Power Infra Managing Director Ketan Mehta said: "Our recent project bid wins reaffirm our presence in the renewable energy sector. With an expertise in executing solar EPC projects, we are committed to accelerate the deployment of solar and hybrid renewable solutions".

Rays Power Infra Ltd is in the business of developing and implementing solar power parks offering end-to-end solutions for the installation of solar power projects. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL