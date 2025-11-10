Razorpay appoints ex-Google exec Prabu Rambadran as Senior VP for Engineering

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Razorpay, a payments and banking platform, on Monday announced the appointment of Prabu Rambadran as Senior Vice President-Engineering, effective September 2025.

He will lead the company's engineering charter across risk and intelligence, business banking, payments, customer engagement, and core infrastructure, according to a company statement.

With over 20 years of experience, Rambadran joins Razorpay from Google Cloud, where he led the development of critical infrastructure, in Cloud Security, Google's API management solution, and multiple enterprise software products.

Prior to Google, he held leadership roles at Nutanix and Microsoft across the US and India. PTI ANK ANK SHW