RBI approves appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as whole-time director in HDFC Bank

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that the RBI has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as a whole-time director on the bank's board.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said, "The RBI, vide its communication dated January 20, 2026, has given approval for the re-appointment of Mr. Kaizad Bharucha as the Whole-time Director (Deputy Managing Director) of the Bank for a further period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. April 19, 2026." Shares of HDFC Bank closed at Rs 931.15, up 0.38 per cent over the previous close on BSE. PTI JD HVA