RBI approves appointment of veteran banker S Krishnan as chairman of J&K Bank

New Delhi: J&K Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of S Krishnan as part-time chairman of the Bank.

His appointment is effective from November 13, 2025 till March 26, 2028, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's board had in August approved his appointment, it said.

Krishnan, currently an independent director on the board of Srinagar-headquartered bank, served as MD & CEO of state-owned Punjab & Sind Bank.

Subsequent to superannuation and pursuant to the approval of the appointment by the RBI, Krishnan took charge as MD & CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank in September 2022.