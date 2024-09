New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of Parveen Kumar Gupta as non-executive Chairman.

Gupta retired as a Managing Director of State Bank of India, after working for 38 years in India and abroad, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

He was also associated with Bank of Baroda as a senior advisor post-retirement. PTI DP DP SHW