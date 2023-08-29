RBI authorises Bandhan Bank for disbursing civil pension

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said it has been appointed by Reserve Bank of India as an authorised pension disbursement bank on behalf of the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) for the civil pensioners.

The bank will soon be integrating with the office of CPAO, Ministry of Finance, to operationalise the disbursement process, it said in a release.

The authorisation entitles the bank to disburse pensions to the central government employees in civil ministries/departments (other than railways, posts, and defence), National Capital Territory of Delhi, Union Territory Administrations without legislatures, retired judges of the high courts and the Supreme Court and All India Service Officers.

This scheme also covers payment of pensions to former Members of Parliament and the payment of pension and other amenities to former Presidents/Vice Presidents of India, the private sector lender said. PTI NKD SHW SHW