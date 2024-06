Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Sunday said it has been awarded the Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024 by the London-based publishing house Central Banking.

It was awarded the best risk manager for improving its risk culture and awareness, RBI said in a post on X.

The award was received by Executive Director Manoranjan Mishra on behalf of the RBI, it said. PTI DP BAL BAL