RBI clears appointment of Praveen A Kutty as MD of DCB Bank

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Private sector DCB Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank approved the appointment of Praveen Achuthan Kutty as its Managing Director and CEO.

The appointment for a period of three years is effective from April 29, 2024, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

A meeting of the Board of Directors will be convened in due course to approve the appointment of Kutty as the MD and CEO, and subsequently, approval of the shareholders shall be obtained, it added.

Kutty has been part of the DCB Bank leadership team for the past 16 years. He, alongside the current MD and CEO and management team, played a key role to turnaround the bank.

At present, he manages retail, SME and agri banking, the filing said.