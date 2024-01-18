RBI clears appointment of whole-time director by Bandhan Bank

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Thursday that it has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for appointing Rajinder Kumar Babbar as whole-time director of the private lender.

The bank said in a statement that Babbar will be designated as executive director of the bank for a period of three years from the date of taking charge.

Babbar has over 35 years of experience across the banking sector and spent more than 23 years in various leadership roles with HDFC Bank. PTI dc NN