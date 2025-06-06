RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%; much above expectations

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday announced the bi-monthly monetary policy Friday saying the monetory policy committee (MPC) has decided to reduce policy rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

The industry was expecting a third consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points or even bigger to propel economic growth against the backdrop of trade tensions triggered by Trump tariffs.

The central bank reduced the key benchmark lending rate (repo) by 25 bps points each in February and April this year on the recommendations of the governor-headed MPC.

A lowering of the repo rate leads reduction in lending rates by banks, which, in turn, brings down EMIs for retail and corporate borrowers.

Key highlights of Malhotra's address: